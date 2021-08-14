Hellenic Coin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $68,787.00 (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 14th. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.97 or 0.00385104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006405 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000436 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

