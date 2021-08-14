HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €90.13 ($106.04).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($60.59) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HFG stock opened at €82.68 ($97.27) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion and a PE ratio of 34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. HelloFresh has a one year low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a one year high of €89.10 ($104.82). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €81.81.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.