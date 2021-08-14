Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 103.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,879 shares during the period. Helmerich & Payne comprises approximately 0.7% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc owned about 0.09% of Helmerich & Payne worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 23.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HP traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.57. 599,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,738. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.28. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.83.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HP shares. raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America raised Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

