Helmet.insure (HELMET) Trading Up 21.7% Over Last 7 Days

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000765 BTC on popular exchanges. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $13.07 million and $1.02 million worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Helmet.insure has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00048156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00134907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.71 or 0.00155906 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,887.19 or 1.00540395 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.82 or 0.00865913 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Helmet.insure

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,619,839 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using US dollars.

