HempCoin (THC) Price Reaches $0.0089

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. In the last week, HempCoin has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and $1,442.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,737.53 or 0.99894280 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00032382 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006636 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00082466 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001035 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00013738 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000194 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000488 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,022,835 coins and its circulating supply is 262,887,685 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.