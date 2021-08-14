HempCoin (THC) Trading Down 12.4% This Week

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and $1,442.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About HempCoin

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,022,835 coins and its circulating supply is 262,887,685 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

