Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Up 407.0% in July

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 407.0% from the July 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HENKY opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

