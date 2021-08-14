Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Short Interest Update

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 68.3% from the July 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS HESAY opened at $159.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.09. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $81.48 and a 1-year high of $159.28.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HESAY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

