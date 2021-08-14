HEROcoin Price Reaches $0.0142 on Top Exchanges (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HEROcoin has a market cap of $3.52 million and approximately $16,225.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00057209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $411.74 or 0.00876766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00105100 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00043922 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin (CRYPTO:PLAY) is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

