Hertz Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $127,100.00 (HTZ)

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 14th. Hertz Network has a market cap of $1.50 million and $127,100.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hertz Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hertz Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00048015 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00135672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.87 or 0.00155511 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,840.76 or 0.99957938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.48 or 0.00871703 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Hertz Network

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Hertz Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hertz Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hertz Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hertz Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hertz Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.