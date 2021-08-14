Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Short Interest Update

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a growth of 170.9% from the July 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

HXGBY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.93. The company had a trading volume of 40,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,779. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50. Hexagon AB has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $17.33.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $1.5403 dividend. This is a positive change from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HXGBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

