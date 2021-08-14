HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) will announce sales of $29.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for HEXO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.57 million and the highest is $34.92 million. HEXO reported sales of $20.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HEXO will report full year sales of $100.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.12 million to $111.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $178.46 million, with estimates ranging from $136.22 million to $224.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HEXO.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 189.28%. The company had revenue of $17.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HEXO shares. Desjardins cut their target price on HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.47.

Shares of NYSE HEXO opened at $3.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HEXO has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $539.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEXO. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,451,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 126.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,158,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 648,084 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,788,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in HEXO during the first quarter worth $1,182,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in HEXO by 734.6% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 178,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 156,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

