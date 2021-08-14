HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) versus Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) Critical Contrast

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get HEXO alerts:

10.3% of HEXO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Charlie’s shares are held by institutional investors. 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares HEXO and Charlie’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HEXO $60.46 million 8.94 -$406.37 million ($0.96) -3.69 Charlie’s $16.69 million 3.10 -$7.19 million N/A N/A

Charlie’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HEXO.

Volatility and Risk

HEXO has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s has a beta of 5.57, meaning that its share price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for HEXO and Charlie’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HEXO 3 2 2 0 1.86 Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

HEXO presently has a consensus target price of $4.93, suggesting a potential upside of 39.12%. Given HEXO’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HEXO is more favorable than Charlie’s.

Profitability

This table compares HEXO and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEXO -189.28% -12.50% -9.96% Charlie’s -140.60% N/A -327.67%

Summary

HEXO beats Charlie’s on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Kanata, Canada.

About Charlie’s

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.