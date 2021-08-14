HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.7% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000.

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.59. 1,768,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,050. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.71. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $82.11 and a 52 week high of $83.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

