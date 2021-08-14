HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 0.8% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 50,644 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 47.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,600,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 48,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $33.80. 383,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,963. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.48. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $34.94.

