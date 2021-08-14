HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.70 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF accounts for 0.7% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.72% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the first quarter worth $10,500,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 16,866.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 166,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after buying an additional 165,624 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 68.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 25,936 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $882,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $674,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,025. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.72 and a fifty-two week high of $55.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.49.

