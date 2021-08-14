HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $26.93 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,092 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $26,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

SCHM stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.19. 167,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,201. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.05.

