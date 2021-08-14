HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.78 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.4% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $8,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,793,000 after purchasing an additional 450,378 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 907,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,448,000 after purchasing an additional 145,068 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 847,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 732,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,044,000 after purchasing an additional 94,729 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 593,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,966,000 after purchasing an additional 36,405 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.71. 238,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,431. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.41. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

