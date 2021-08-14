HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 4.7% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $17,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $77.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,602,246 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.70. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

