HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises about 0.4% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 17,809 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 83,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 65,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPHQ stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.92. 439,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,497. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $50.92.

