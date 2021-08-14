HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,589 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 605.4% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.23. 250,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,649. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.29. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $51.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.