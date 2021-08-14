HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 984.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,756 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

SCHE stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.08. 1,733,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,796. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.07. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

