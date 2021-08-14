HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,506 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RWO. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of RWO traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.96. The company had a trading volume of 130,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,468. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.03. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $54.44.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

