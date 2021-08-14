Hiblocks (HIBS) Market Capitalization Tops $53.06 Million

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded up 39.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, Hiblocks has traded 80.3% higher against the dollar. One Hiblocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Hiblocks has a market cap of $53.06 million and $2.92 million worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00047997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00137664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.12 or 0.00155474 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,067.99 or 1.00085009 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.25 or 0.00870215 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hiblocks Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

