Hifi Finance (MFT) Achieves Market Cap of $121.19 Million

Hifi Finance (CURRENCY:MFT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last week, Hifi Finance has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Hifi Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hifi Finance has a market capitalization of $121.19 million and $56.72 million worth of Hifi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hifi Finance

MFT is a coin. Its launch date was July 4th, 2018. Hifi Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hifi Finance’s official Twitter account is @HifiFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hifi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hifi Finance

