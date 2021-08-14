Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.10. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $16.26.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 61,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.99% of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

