Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,550.84 ($33.33). Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 2,530 ($33.05), with a volume of 247,963 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HIK shares. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,610 ($34.10) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,532.53. The company has a market cap of £5.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

