Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,136 ($14.84). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 1,128 ($14.74), with a volume of 32,376 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HFG shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Hilton Food Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £926.78 million and a PE ratio of 23.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,115.44.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.