Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Hilton Grand Vacations reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 575%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 71,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HGV traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.91. The stock had a trading volume of 963,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,409. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $48.16. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.79.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

