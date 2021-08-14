Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,798 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.21% of Hilton Worldwide worth $69,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,585,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,376,000 after purchasing an additional 142,230 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,894,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,385,000 after purchasing an additional 279,636 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,407,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,077,000 after purchasing an additional 68,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,019,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,117,000 after purchasing an additional 260,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.79.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $122.21 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.48 and a 1-year high of $136.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.29.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

