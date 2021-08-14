Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Update

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 77.0% from the July 15th total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of HTHIY stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.76. 34,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Hitachi has a 12 month low of $64.61 and a 12 month high of $124.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.49.

Get Hitachi alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hitachi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemical and Others. The IT segment handles system integration, consulting, control system, cloud service, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.