Hive (HIVE) Market Cap Hits $193.57 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Hive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a market cap of $193.57 million and $24.57 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hive has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000193 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000104 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000471 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001496 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001198 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 409,596,330 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

