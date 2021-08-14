Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Short Interest Update

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, an increase of 218.8% from the July 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:HCMLY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.74. 26,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,630. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Holcim has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $12.69.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Holcim currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Holcim Ltd. manufactures and sells cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and asphalt products as well as associated services and solutions. Its products are used in various projects and applications, including the construction of infrastructure projects, such as tunnels, airports, ports, bridges, data centres, roads and highways, and stadiums.

