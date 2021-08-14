Holo Trading 50.6% Higher Over Last Week (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Holo has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and approximately $265.45 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Holo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Holo has traded up 50.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00057704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.36 or 0.00880150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00106495 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00044031 BTC.

Holo Profile

HOT is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 172,673,731,976 coins. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Holo is holochain.org . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

