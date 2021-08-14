Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.78.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HMCBF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Home Capital Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.47 price objective (down previously from C$46.00) on shares of Home Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMCBF opened at $31.53 on Friday. Home Capital Group has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $31.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

