Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.89. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares last traded at $18.89, with a volume of 699 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56. The company has a market capitalization of $63.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.62.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.
About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.
