Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.89. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares last traded at $18.89, with a volume of 699 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56. The company has a market capitalization of $63.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFBL. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 23,311 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 179.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 223,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 111,300 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 63,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 31,629 shares during the period. 8.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

