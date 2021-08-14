Home Point Capital Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Home Point Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Point Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HMPT. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

Shares of NASDAQ HMPT opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $645.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95. Home Point Capital has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $13.15.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55).

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at $38,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at $103,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

