Homeros (HMR) Price Tops $0.0444 on Top Exchanges

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last week, Homeros has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Homeros has a total market cap of $22.87 million and $4.55 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Homeros coin can now be purchased for $0.0444 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Homeros alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00057205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.99 or 0.00875572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00103147 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00043753 BTC.

Homeros Profile

Homeros is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Homeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Homeros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.