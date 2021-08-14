HOMIHELP Market Cap Reaches $1.30 Million (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, HOMIHELP has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One HOMIHELP coin can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00002451 BTC on popular exchanges. HOMIHELP has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $35.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HOMIHELP alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00057478 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.74 or 0.00883268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00104080 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00044298 BTC.

About HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP (CRYPTO:HOMI) is a coin. HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 coins. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com . HOMIHELP’s official Twitter account is @homihelp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homihelp is the communication bridge that fills the gap between the users' customers and their business. It provides omnichannel support tools for businesses to provide top class support for their customers. “

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOMIHELP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOMIHELP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOMIHELP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.