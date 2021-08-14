Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 21.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 426,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,462,000 after purchasing an additional 75,865 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 33.3% during the second quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 8.1% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 9.5% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HON opened at $231.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.21 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $160.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

