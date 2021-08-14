Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 32,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,972,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 25.6% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 262.5% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,399,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,979. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.21 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.30.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

Several analysts recently commented on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.