hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Short Interest Down 80.0% in July

hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of hopTo stock remained flat at $$0.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.22. hopTo has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38.

hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter. hopTo had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 26.34%.

hopTo, Inc engages in the development of application publishing software, which includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software. It offers GO-Global, which is an application access solution for use and resale by independent software vendors, corporate enterprises, governmental and educational institutions and others.

