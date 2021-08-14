HOQU (HQX) Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One HOQU coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. HOQU has a market cap of $596,593.09 and $1.96 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HOQU has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HOQU alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00058101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00015459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.22 or 0.00882682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00101241 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00044049 BTC.

HOQU Coin Profile

HQX is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.