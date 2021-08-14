Hord Price Tops $0.19 (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Hord coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000412 BTC on popular exchanges. Hord has a market cap of $9.58 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hord has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00048473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00134699 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.93 or 0.00154340 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,259.40 or 1.00020347 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.17 or 0.00859622 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,237,075 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.