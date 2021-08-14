Horizon Protocol Trading Up 5.4% Over Last Week (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000398 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.47 million and approximately $368,207.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00048015 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00135672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.87 or 0.00155511 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,840.76 or 0.99957938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.48 or 0.00871703 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

