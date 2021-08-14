Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the July 15th total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

HMLSF opened at $7.04 on Friday. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $15.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.03.

