Howard Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of VUG traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $299.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,875. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.85 and a one year high of $299.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.15.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

