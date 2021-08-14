Howard Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $90,606,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,973 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $57,083,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,760,000 after purchasing an additional 242,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,456,000.

Shares of VB traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,700. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $228.87.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.