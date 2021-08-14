Howard Wealth Management LLC Purchases 897 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.9% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13,435.8% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 239,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 238,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 14,364 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,947,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,873. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.46. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

