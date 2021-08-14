Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,569 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.86% of Hubbell worth $87,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 17.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter valued at $5,724,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 19.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Hubbell by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $206.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.74. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $131.09 and a 52 week high of $208.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.50.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

